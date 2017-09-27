Home Kentucky Students to Perform with World Renowned Violinist, Tickets on Sale Now September 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Orchestra students from Apollo and Daviess County High Schools are getting a once in a lifetime opportunity this week. World renowned electric violinist Mark Wood is in town teaching the students some tricks of the trade.

Wednesday morning, the students had the opportunity to learn from Wood leading up to a performance with him which is set for Thursday night. Wood is an Emmy Award winning composer and recording artist, and an original member of the Trans Siberian Orchestra.

His visit to Owensboro is part of his No Limits Tour where he works with orchestra students around the country teaching them thing like improvisation, composition and personal expression.

One gets to a point were giving back is not only required but it is an uplifting experience. The students from Daviess County High School and Apollo High School will perform Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Daviess County High School auditorium.

Tickets are available for Thursday’s performance, and all proceeds will benefit the high school orchestra programs.

To purchase tickets, click here.

