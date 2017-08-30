Home Indiana Students At Otwell Miller Academy Will Attend Classes In New Building August 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

As the first month of schools comes to an end, students at Otwell Miller Academy in Pike County will finally be attending classes in their new building. Construction delays had kids going to nearby churches for these first few weeks.

But parents are still reminded to pack student lunches because the school food program will not begin until October 1st.

Students began classes at the new Otwell Miller Academy building on Wednesday morning.

