Students at OCTC Learn About the Power of Propane March 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Students at Owensboro Community and Technical College are learning something new. It’s all about the power of propane. OCTC Students have converted a 2016 Dodge Ram to a vehicle that can use propane.

School officials say the propane-converted truck will travel around Kentucky and demonstrate the ability of propane. Owensboro city officials and school officials attended a lectured about the gas.

The conversion of the truck was part of the Advanced Transportation Fuels Grant. School officials say the goal of the event was to prepare students to work with upcoming fuels.

