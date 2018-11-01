Students Observe Court Of Appeals Argument

The Court of Appeals travels across Indiana to hold hearing arguments. Hoosiers are invited to sit in and watch real-world issues the court faces and learn more about the court’s role.

“We believe in transparency certainly, and I think the more educated our populous is, the better it is for our society as a whole and particularly this being election season,” says Judge Elaine Brown.

One of the Court of Appeals of Indiana’s arguments was at the University of Evansville. This opportunity gave students like Alex Russo insight on the Court of Appeals.

“I’m glad I was invited because I wasn’t sure this was happening for a long time and I plan on going to law school afterward and so getting the flavor of appeals trial is something I wasn’t used to and it’s not something you can often do as young students as myself,” says Russo.

After the argument, the judges answered any questions the audience had, but they were not allowed to discuss the case having the hearing.

“We did talk a little bit about how judges are elected and appointed at certain levels, and I think it’s helpful to understand those things when they go to vote,” says Brown.

Students say observing the court reminded them, every citizen has a voice and should continue to learn more about politics and the judicial system.

“I think it’s good for people to know their rights more as citizens because a lot of legal questions that pop up are confusing for lawyers and magistrates as well as citizens who aren’t as versed to the law,” says Russo.

