Students May Experience Anxiety and Pressure As School Begins

Going back to school each year comes with its own set of challenges for students, parents, and teachers. Sometimes the excitement of beginning school can cause first-day jitters or worse anxiety.

“I just like school because it’s my favorite thing in the whole wide world,” says six-year-old student Anya Coon.

“I’m excited and nervous to go back to school because the first days of school are always really hard,” says middle-school student Kirsten Coon.

But elementary student James Coon says “I get a little shy.”

New teachers, routines, and the transition to the next grade level are a few reasons why some students experience anxiety before school even begins.

“It actually helps me out a lot being on the schedule,” says parent Samantha Coon.

“Summertime stresses me out a lot.”

The Coon family keeps a tight schedule, but that’s not always easy. A way to cope with school pressure is going with the flow when unexpected changes come up.

“A parent modeling that and saying, “You know what? We can handle that later, or that probably isn’t as important as we thought it was,” its super important,” says St. Vincent child psychologist Dr. Sandra Bowersox.

What’s important for some students may cause stress for others.

“School safety is something I hear kids talk a lot about,” says Dr. Bowersox.

“The most common things I see kids get nervous about are peer dynamics. Are they going to be included, are their friends going to be in their class, how are they going to be treated… that could be really tough.”

“It takes like until breakfast until the shy wares off,” says James.

“Sometimes you have to meet new people and it’s really hard to meet new people,” says Kirsten.

The best thing for students is talking through their anxieties, whatever they may be.

“Listen to them non-judgmentally, and then normalize,” says Dr. Bowersox.

And reminding a student of their past successes always boosts their confidence.

“Reassure them that you never have any problems before, and everybody always loves you the first day,” says Samantha.

“And every year the first day, “Mommy I made 20 new friends!”

“So they will do fine.”

Dr. Bowersox says adults focusing too much on the first day of school conversation can actually increase the pressure students feel.

She says the best remedy for student and families is being prepared and focusing on normal every-day activities.

