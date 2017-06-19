Home Indiana Evansville Students Learn to Test and Build Robots at Evansville STEM Camp June 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Learning is still taking place at North High School this week even though students are in the midst of their summer break. A classroom full of junior kids are learning more about technology at STEM camp.

The week long course puts campers to the test, building robots and creating challenges for the robots to complete. The robots will eventually compete in a battle.

The camp just started, but already students say they are learning a lot and having fun.

7th grader Spencer Lenahan said, “I kind of want to build my own robot from scratch instead of just basing it off of a model so I kind of want to add like an arm on to it so that I can grab things just like objects and move them around.”

Our very own 44News anchor Heather Good got in on the fun. The students scanned her face for it to be 3D printed.

This is the first year for the camp.

