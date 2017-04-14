Home Kentucky Students Learn How to Milk a Cow at Meadow Lands Elementary April 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Move over teachers, Daisy the cow has a lot to teach kids. The mobile dairy classroom visited Meadow Lands Elementary in Owensboro. An instructor used her cow, Daisy, to teach students about the process of getting milk from the cows to the store shelves.

Students also learned about the importance of dairy foods, traditional and modern milking processes as well as food safety practices. They even had an opportunity to ask questions.

Mobile Dairy Classroom Instructor Megan Bailey said, “Well, they’re always really confused about where this chocolate and strawberry milk coming from. So our first thing is Miss Daisy’s brown and her milk is white and so we talk about that the flavors are added later.”

The program is paid for by Kentucky dairy farmers, making it free to local schools.

