Kentucky Students Learn About Manufacturing Jobs in Kentucky October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Union and Henderson County High School students were out of the classroom today and spending some time learning about manufacturing jobs in the bluegrass.

This tour, set up by Kyndle, is part of National Manufacturing Day.

Students got a chance to tour different manufacturing business in Union County and Henderson County, including Audubon Metal.

Students were also able to your Hercules Manufacturing, All-State Tower, and Pittsburgh Tank and Tower.

The goal of today was to teach students about the jobs in their communities, and how these businesses operate.

