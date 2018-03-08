Students Hosts School Safety Forum

Students from Castle High School wanted to make their voices heard in the debate over school safety. At a community forum hosted by two Castle students folks of any age from Warrick County were allowed to become part of the conversation too. A big voice in school safety debate is coming from the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida after 17 of their fellow classmates were killed.

Central student Ethan Roberts says, “Especially in the last few weeks we’ve seen such a rise in school violence and school shootings so like Alley said we both think it’s not discussed enough in school and that it needs to be discussed further.”

Students were looking into how best to help the next generation of Warrick County students starting with security measures and better mental health care for students.

Robert says, “I hope tonight people will walk away with a greater understanding and acceptance of other people’s beliefs and opinions and that we can come together to find a greater solution that benefits everyone.”

Some people at the forum suggested spending more money on school security even if it means lobbying state lawmakers for the funds.



Comments

comments