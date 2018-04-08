Students Honored At USI Juried Art Show

The 48th Annual University Of Southern Indiana Juried Student Art Show honored more than one hundred USI students today at an event open to the public. The free reception for art students was earlier this afternoon where over 9 thousands dollars were given away in scholarships, grants, and more. The student art show juror selected 178 works of art out of 432 submissions that were entered. The exhibit featured a wide variety of art including photographs, sculptures, digital videos, design, and more. Mariel Elliot a student whos art submission was choosen this year said “Its really exciting. There are a lot of entries. I believe over four hundred and just under two hundred got selected so its really honoring to be apart of it. This is my first time entering the show as a sophomore, so its pretty exciting to get in, so I’m just pretty excited to be here”. While another student Kayla Hands stated “It felt pretty awesome ive never really gotten into a bigger art show at college before I applied last year and didn’t make it so its pretty cool to make it this year.” The juried student art show will be on display at The Liberal Arts Center on USI’s campus until April 29th.

