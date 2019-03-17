Students Help Clean Up Evansville Park

The Green City Council, and students from the Signature School are helping to keep one Evansville park clean.

Dozens of volunteers attended a clean up event at Bayard park earlier today. Two selfie walls were installed, and members from Keep Evansville Beautiful

were on hand cleaning out flower beds and painting picnic tables.

Keep Evansville Beautiful Executive Director Julie Welch says that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep the city a clean place.

“We just want to improve the city, there is such an ongoing movement right now to make Evansville better. There is a great movement in the downtown area and we just want to spread that to the whole community, have everybody get involved, everybody be apart of this, this is your hometown.,” says Welch.

She also says that Evansville is currently focused on a grassroots effort to better the environment through green initiatives.

Comments

comments