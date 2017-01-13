Home Kentucky Henderson Students with HCHS and South Middle Gear Up for Trump’s Inauguration January 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

It’s the trip of a lifetime. Students with Henderson County High School and South Middle School are headed to Washington, D.C. Saturday for the Inauguration. They will leave at 7 a.m. for the trip.

It may be a week early, but parents and kids will get to visit museums and monuments leading up to the big day. The coordinator has been taking students on this trip since President Clinton’s Inauguration.

Mac Grace says, “I just feel like it’s important because kids read about history and study history…this gives them the opportunity to be apart of history.”

More than 80 students will be going to Washington, D.C.





