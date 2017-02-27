Students at HCHS Collect Donations for Humane Society

Students with the Health Occupations Students of America at Henderson County High School collected donations for the Humane Society. On Tuesday the students will deliver the items to the Humane society. They will also volunteer Tuesday at the Humane Society from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students will help with cleaning and interacting with the animals.

HOSA organization is designed to develop leadership and technical HOSA skill competencies through motivation, awareness and recognition. This is an integral part of the Health Science Education instructional program.

Comments

comments