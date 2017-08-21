Home Indiana Evansville Students Gather to Reitz Bowl to View Solar Eclipse August 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The students of Reitz High School were able to watch the solar event from the Reitz Bowl. Reitz science teachers say they’ve been using the eclipse as a teaching tool during the summer and the beginning of the school year.

The 1,300 students and staff felt the air cool and saw the moon pass over the sun before heading back in for seventh period. “I actually thought it was going to be completely dark. It was still, like, really neat experience. I’m glad we got to be out here with the crickets and everything stated chirping so there were still some things that were completely different than everyday,” says Reitz student Shelby Gardner.

Students did get a taste of the weird things that happen during the eclipse. As the moon passed over the sun the crickets near the Reitz Bowl were as loud as the students.







