Students Fear Shutdown Will Affect Loans

More than 800,000 federal employees just missed another paycheck, but federal workers and facilities are not the only people feeling the squeeze.

Right here in the tri-state, thousands of students are getting more concerned about when it might end. Since the government shutdown more than a month ago, some students are holding their breath hoping they can still receive financial aid and student loans.

“One of my friends has to take a semester over the summer to be able to graduate on time,” says University of Evansville student, Natalie Wolf. “She’s freaking out because what happens if she can’t take that course and she can’t graduate on time? And then what happens if she doesn’t have the money for the next semester to be able to finish?”

One student says she does not want this to get in the way of continuing her studies in England next fall.

“If we can’t get student loans, I don’t know if I’ll for sure be able to go because it’s pretty expensive to do a study abroad program,” says UE student, Caroline Price.

Even though some students are on edge, officials say it’s too soon to worry.

“The IRS connectivity element to the FASFA could be affected so students would have to do paper forms, but again financial aid forms to help students expedite any of their needs,” says UE’s Enrollment and Marketing Vice President, Dr. Shane Davidson. “So we are still extremely hopeful that students will remain unimpacted through this shutdown,” says Dr. Shane Davidson.

“I’m praying for the situation and I’m believing that there is help. There is help on the hills and we can look toward the hills which come with our help,” says UE student, Jalen Chestnut.

Dr. Shane Davidson says students should continue to be unaffected by this shutdown unless it continues through October of 2019. Then it may delay financial aid for the following school year.

The federal student call centers are still open, you can find the hotline contact information here.

