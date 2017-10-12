Home Indiana Evansville Students, Faculty at USI Hold Flowers on the Lake Event October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Students joined faculty at the University of Southern Indiana to bring in the Flowers on the Lake event. The ceremony marks domestic violence awareness month, and was sponsored by USI’s Sexual Assault Gender Violence Prevention Committee.

Students spoke about the lives that have been lost as a result of domestic violence. A moment of silence followed their stories.

After the ceremony, students spread flowers on the Reflection Lake in honor of survivors and in memory of victims.

Comments

comments