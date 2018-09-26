Home Indiana Students Explore Future Career Paths At Interactive Job Fair September 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Students in the Tri-State are getting a head start at picking a future career path. Over 100 businesses came to the Junior Achievement JobSpark to talk with students from Southern Indiana and Illinois about opportunities available right here.

Public Education Foundation of Evansville Associate Director Kate Riebel says, “So many times people think they need to go out to college, they have to get a four year degree, they have to leave town to do anything significant or special and we are here to prove that we’ve got some amazing-amazing companies here that are just so excited to have kids stay in this community and really experience what Evansville has to offer.”

“There are a bazillion careers out there,” says Junior Achievement of Southern Indiana president Marcia Forston. “Many of which they’ve never even heard of and that they can have a very successful and fabulous life right here in the Tri-State area.”

While the students will not be attending college any time soon, it’s not too early to help them see why their education is so important today.

“Show kids the connection between what they’re learning in school and their future success. Knowing that creates better engagement, better engagement creates better academic outcomes,” says Forston.

