Home Indiana Students Experience Life in the 1800s at Heritage Artisans Days Event April 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s a fun and engaging celebration of 19th-century arts, crafts, and industry. Historic New Harmony’s 34th annual Heritage Artisans Days kicked off Wednesday in Posey County.

Groups of elementary students got a firsthand look at what life was like in the 1800s through demonstrations and activities. They learned how a town sustained itself and worked together to make the most of the resources around them.

The experience featured metal working using a coal forge, soapmaking, and beekeeping. Organizers say it’s important to remind folks of our past in such an advanced, fast-paced era.

Historic New Harmony Experience Coordinator Claire Eagle says, “It gives them a better understanding of the history. Seeing something and talking about something are really different. When you see it actually being done, you get a better understanding for it, and maybe that will make kids more interested in history.”

Heritage Artisans Days goes through April 18th through April 20th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Admission is $5 for children over 6, $10 for adults, $30 for family, and school personnel are free.

