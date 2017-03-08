Students at EVSC Build and Program Lego Robots

While much of the EVSC’s Virtual Academy curriculum is online students have a unique opportunity to come together for a team building, hands-on experience. Recently, student teams started meeting on Wednesdays to work on a special project for an upcoming technology showcase at Ivy Tech Community College.

For the project, teams are working on their very own Lego robots, doing everything from building to programming the robots. Students say it was a little intimidating at first, but they decided to give it a go.

As part of the project, Virtual Academy purchases Lego robot kits and extension kits through a Public Education Foundation grant.

