Students in Evansville Getting Ready for Back to School

It’s back to school time in the tri-state and today was School Outreach Day at Helfrich Park Stem Academy in Evansville.

Students from Kindergarten through 12TH grade came out to get free backpacks full of school supplies as well as some other essentials for the year.

There were even free haircuts offered to get the kids ready for back to school. Organizers say, events like these are a great way to get the kids excited about heading back to class, no matter what their situation is.

Tyrone Edwards Pastor of FHBC says, “It gives them an opportunity to go back to school in class, and in style. A lot of kids dread going back to school because they don’t have the proper equipment. We provide all the school supplies. You know, mostly that they need as well as haircuts and I mean they’re just ecstatic. Really excited.”

The first day back at Helfrich Stem Academy is this Wednesday, August 9TH.

