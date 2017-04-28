Home Indiana Evansville Students at Evansville Day School Compete in a Salsa Competition April 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Students at Evansville Day School are getting a taste of Latin culture with the second annual Salsa Challenge. The goal is to get kids to learn about another culture, the one who’s language they’re studying, all in a hands-on way.

Kids put together all kinds of different salsa, even some organic. From Salsa Verde to a special take on Cilantro Salsa, even Guacamole, kids had a chance to taste a bit of something south of the border.

But it wasn’t just eating that took center stage. Building new skill sets for the future dominated the day.

