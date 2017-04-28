44News | Evansville, IN

Students at Evansville Day School Compete in a Salsa Competition

Students at Evansville Day School Compete in a Salsa Competition

April 28th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Students at Evansville Day School are getting a taste of Latin culture with the second annual Salsa Challenge. The goal is to get kids to learn about another culture, the one who’s language they’re studying, all in a hands-on way.

Kids put together all kinds of different salsa, even some organic. From Salsa Verde to a special take on Cilantro Salsa, even Guacamole, kids had a chance to taste a bit of something south of the border.

But it wasn’t just eating that took center stage. Building new skill sets for the future dominated the day.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.