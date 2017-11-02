44News | Evansville, IN

Students Evacuated From Muhlenberg Co. High School West Campus

November 2nd, 2017 Kentucky

Students are evacuated at Muhlenberg County High School West Campus. School officials say there was a threatening note found inside the building around 9:15 a.m.

School officials worked in conjunction with law enforcement to evacuate the building and search the premises.

Students have returned to their classes.

School officials did not elaborate on a possible threat or type of threat.

Parents are encourage to talk to their child(ren) about this incident. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the school.

