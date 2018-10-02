Home Indiana Evansville Students Enjoy Special Kids Day at the Fall Festival October 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Tuesday, some EVSC kids visited the Fall Festival for Special Kids Day. The event gives kids with special needs an environment to ride carnival rides and play games for free.

The children are accompanied by their families or an EVSC chaperone. The event will only last a few hours but the kids make memories they can carry on through the school year.

EVSC Special Ed Coordinator Betsy Wade says, “They talk about this day year round. They look forward to it, leading up to it, the teacher do a lot of neat activities to incorporate it, but then they’ll go back and they show all the prizes they got, they talk about it constantly so I mean it’s just a great day.”

Special Kids Day ended with the West Side Nut Club providing a lunch for the kids.

Comments

comments