Students Eligible For Free School Breakfast and Lunch

Henderson County Schools are joining the National School Lunch and Breakfast program again this year. The program provides breakfast and lunch to qualifying students free of charge every school day.

This along with the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision allows the district to offer free meals to students that parents won’t have to reimburse the school for at all. Families do have to apply to the program.

For more information, contact Charlotte Baumgartner, Director of Child Nutrition at 270-831-5014 or e-mail at charlotte.baumgartner@henderson.kyschools.us.

