Students Earn Valuable Experience With Job Shadowing

Eighth grade students from Boonville and Tecumseh Middle Schools participated in a job shadowing program at businesses in the tri-state area.

More than 30 local business welcomed close to 300 hundred students to provide students a chance to shadow their employees at their workplace and get first-hand experience with a variety of careers.

It was part of the Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana. The event focused on students learning about career research and preparation, professionalism and ethics in the workplace, experience a workplace environment and introduce students to local career opportunities.

“This is something they don’t get in the classroom,” said Boonville eighth-grade teacher Christie Wilson. “This is something they have to experience first-hand, and they would not get that knowledge without being here to do so.

“In eighth grade they’re just starting to figure out what it is that they enjoy doing, what it is that they’re good at and trying to put those two things together.”

Job Shadow hosts plan activities for half of the work day allowing students to explore what their company’s job entail, and learn about the skills required for a particular career.

“We feel very lucky, as Heritage Federal Credit Union, to offer job shadowing through Jr. Achievement to students in the area.

“When we get to do things with workforce development and teach students what it’s like to work in the real world, it a real job for us.”

According to the 2018 Indiana Kids Count Data Book, 54 percent of Indiana employees do not believe students are adequately prepared for the workplace, and 47 percent left jobs unfilled in the past year due to underqualified applicants.

JA Job Shadow informs students on a hands-on experience situation as well as the required skills for careers in Southern Indiana.

Comments

comments