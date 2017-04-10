Students Ditch Their Books and Hike for Answers

Going beyond the books, and learning outside with nature…Toyota and the Wesselman Nature Society teamed up to show local third graders the importance of taking care of the environment.

Toyota and Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve teamed up to give area third graders a fun, yet educational experience.

Toyota Indiana Karen Johnston said, “We do it in an engaging way so it’s fun. They’re going to do some recycle relay, they’re going to learn about vegetation, they’re going to do some hiking and really learn about what they can do to preserve nature.”

Johnston said this is a way for kids to get out of the classroom and get a learning experience, outside, up close and personal with nature.

“Being one with nature and coming out of the classroom and getting away from the iPads and maybe away from all of those technology things that they’re learning. They’re great, but there’s other parts to the education too.”

Kids learned about animals, and recycling.

“They said we could recycle cans and newspaper and glass bottles.”

One student said, she is going to teach her parents a thing or two, urging them to recycle at home. And holding herself accountable for recycling on her own.

A student said, “If I see a recycling bin, then I would go over there and see if I were eating something or drinking something and I’d be like… This is something I could recycle and then I’d put it in the recycling bin and I’d recycling it.”

That’s why Toyota employees say they want to focus on the youth because they will listen.

“We believe that the youth in our community our future workforce, our future leaders…” Johnston said.

And then they will lead.

This is the 17th year Toyota and Wesselman’s have team up to put this on.

