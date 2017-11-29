Home Kentucky Students With Disabilities Learn How To Jumpstart Their Future November 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky high school students with disabilities have some new skills to help them get jobs thanks to the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC).

The Jumpstart Your Future program was held at Owensboro Christian Church, where students learned practical, real world guidance to help transition to the workplace.

About 250 high school students with disabilities are getting help to take their next step after graduation with the Jumpstart Your Future program.

Students met with different speakers throughout the day to learn about self-advocacy, career exploration, how to land a job, and how to make a lasting impression.

Students will continue to develop their skills in the classroom with visits from GRREC’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Transition consultants.



