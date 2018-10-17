Home Indiana Evansville Students That Complete EVSC Medical Program Promised Scholarship Money October 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Students who successfully complete EVSC’s Medical Professions Academy program and who are admitted to the University of Evansville will be offered a minimum of $20,000 in annual scholarships.

This is possible due to the partnership between UE and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Medical Professions Academy (MPA) have partnered for a new initiative to provide scholarships to MPA students, as well as integrate UE faculty and resources into the MPA program.

The partnership also will help increase the pool of qualified medical professionals in the area.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for us and our students,” said Andrew Freeman, MPA administrator and Central High School assistant principal. “Being able to partner with such an esteemed university will not only provide our students with valuable knowledge, skills, and experiences, it also will provide them a way to help pay for their post-secondary education. With this partnership, we have the opportunity to make MPA an even better program, and provide more options for our graduates.”

The EVSC created the Medical Professions Academy, housed at Central High School, is for high school students interested in pursuing careers in science, health care, and medicine. An integrated science, English, and technology curriculum, paired with hands-on learning and relevant internships and shadowing experiences, prepares students for post-secondary science, medical, and health profession majors.

Direct entry programs are also available for high school seniors in the athletic training, nursing, physical therapy, and physician assistant programs.

