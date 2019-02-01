Students Compete in Third Annual Salsa Challenge

Students at the Evansville Day School put their math, cooking and collaboration skills to work as they used recipes to create salsas for their third annual Salsa Challenge.

Students were placed into teams and created six delicious salsas that were sampled and judged by attendees.

The event celebrates Latino culture through music, salsa dancing, and salsa dips made by students.

Evansville Day School Spanish teachers created Salsa Challenge as a hands-on, interdisciplinary and cross-divisional experience.

