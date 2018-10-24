Students Compete at 4th Annual Changemaker Challenge

The University of Evansville kicked off its annual Changemaker Challenge. Student teams from several Evansville high schools and across Indiana competed for the chance to win a full ride scholarship to UE.

The challenge: How to make the world a better place. Teams select an issue facing the world and present a realistic campaign to help solve it. The students pitched their ideas to a panel of community leaders, who could support their campaigns.

UE Center for Innovation and Change Erin Lewis says, “We have some city officials here and they said, ‘I want to help all of their ideas get together.’ Another city leader said, ‘I can see four of them that we can put together and get done right now.’ So it’s really exciting to see young people connected to the people who actually can get stuff done and to live in a city that’s so collaborative like this where they actually want to help these kids get it done.”

This year’s winner is a team from North High School. Their idea is to build a musical swing set downtown to serve as a stress reliever.

Each member of the winning Changemaker team who meets admission requirements receives a four-year full ride scholarship to UE.

Runner-ups also receive scholarships to UE-based on the team’s rank.

