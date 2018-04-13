Students Celebrate Earth Day at Berry Plastics

Berry Global in Evansville is celebrating Earth Day and using the day to teach students about the environment. 1,100 third-graders from area schools have been collecting recyclables waiting to take them to Berry Plastics Friday.

Employees collected the items then showed the students how that recycled plastic is transformed into new products.

Director of Sustainability for Berry Plastics Robert Flores says, “We want to be a key part of the community as we’re a major employer in the area so we want to let them know and help them understand plastics and plastics manufacturing and also teach them about the environment and the importance of recycling and give them things they can personally do to help the environment.”

Students have been collecting these plastic items for the Recycle O’ Rama contest since February.

