Students Celebrate Black History Month With Unique Performance February 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Stockwell Elementary Schoo gym was packed this afternoon for the school’s special assembly celebrating Black History Month.

Students of all ages lifting their voices, and stomping their feet in dance, and step routines to celebrate African-American speakers.

Parents, students, and the community heard from guest speakers. Students performed poems, and enjoyed a performance by a former student.

More than 100 people came out to support the students as they recognize African-American history and achievements during Black History Month.

