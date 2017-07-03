44News | Evansville, IN

Students Can Apply to Hanover College without SAT Scores

July 3rd, 2017 Indiana

College entrance exams are becoming a relic of the past at an Indiana college. Students will have the option to apply to Hanover College without submitting SAT or ACT scores.

The school will instead look at a student’s past academic performance, and college preparation to determine admission.

The new policy will affect students applying for the 2018-2019 school year.

More than 900 colleges and universities in the U.S. no longer require the SAT or ACT.

