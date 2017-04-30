Students Attend Rescheduled Prom

North Posey high school students got all dressed up for the second day in a row after prom was postponed due to flooding.

It was set to begin at 8P.M. Saturday night but was moved to 4P.M. Sunday evening. Students say the move was a big inconvenience, having spent their money on things like hair and nails.

Some students where also scheduled to work so they were concerned they might not be able to attend the rescheduled prom. Many say they’re just trying to make the best out of a dreary situation.

Dr. Scott Strieter says, “Since we had several roads closed. We had ditches that were fill of water, ultimately the safety was the upmost importance for the kids.”

Veronica Inkenbrantz says, “We tried to make the best of it. It was a bummer but having it today worked out find. It seems like everyone is having a good time.”

Many Posey County roads like Indiana 66 were covered with water Saturday, creating dangerous travel conditions.

