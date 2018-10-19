Home Indiana Evansville Students at Cynthia Heights Explore New Playground October 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Money raised down at the fall festival is already being put back into an EVSC school.

Cynthia Heights Elementary is getting a new playground that mimics an American Ninja Warrior course.

Phase one of the playground is complete thanks to money raised at the school’s booth on Franklin Street.

Students and staff are excited for the new equipment that will definitely make recess a little more fun.

The school’s principal, Chastity Nisbeth, says the new equipment for students would not have been possible without all the volunteers who helped at the Fall Festival.

