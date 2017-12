Home Kentucky Students At Apollo High School Hitting Stage For Annual Christmas Play December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Students at Apollo High School in Owensboro are hitting the stage for the annual Christmas play. Special Services students along with the AHS choir and drama department are performing “A Pirate Christmas”.

The performance will be at Apollo High School tonight at 6:00 in the AHS auditorium. It’s free and open to the public.

Donations will be accepted at the door.

