Home Indiana Student Wearing Bulletproof Vest Arrested After North Posey Put On Lock Down November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A sophomore at North Posey High School is arrested for intimidation after the school was put on lock down. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon between 12:10 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County posted on its Facebook page, stating the school was on lock down after reports of a student making threats and wearing a bulletproof vest.

An initial investigation found that the suspect was wearing a Kevlar vest. After a search by ISP and MSD of North Posey County School officials, no weapons were found at the school campus. The suspect has been detained by law enforcement.

If you have questions or concerns, you can talk to Superintendent, Dr. Todd Camp.

