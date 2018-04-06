Students Showcase Skills at Automotive Skills Competition

Eight Southern Indiana high school students got a chance to prove they’re the best at an Automotive Skills Competition. The competition was held at Ivy Tech Campus in Evansville. Junior and seniors from the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center, Heritage Hills, Southridge, and Tell City High Schools the opportunity showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom.

Some of the skills tests included alignment, headlight issue, tire pressure monitoring, service manual lookup, maintenance inspection, check engine light and an ASE style test.

A panel of judges determined the winners based on the completion of the skills. The remaining 100+ students in attendance learned different aspects of automotive technology and industry opportunities, expectations, and career paths, from area businesses in the automotive industry.

