Student is Principal for the Day at Meadow Lands Elementary

From doing bus duty to working the lunchroom, one student at Meadow Lands Elementary School was able to call herself principal for the day.

4th grader Alyssa Rhineburger reached her accelerated reading goals at school, earning more than 400 points, and the chance to be principal.

She greeted students, and walked the halls all with her walkie talkie by her side. Her favorite part was giving someone a school tour.

While Alyssa said she enjoyed it, she said one day is enough. She is still unsure what she wants to be when she grows up.

