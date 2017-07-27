Home Indiana Student Loan Forgiveness Halted Under Trump Administration July 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Student loan forgiveness has been put on hold since President Trump took office. The education department say it has not approved any applications for loan forgiveness.

The administration says it has gotten 15,000 new applications and there are 65,000 pending claims. They’re citing the reason as possible fraud cases.

A top education official made the disclosure in a letter to Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

Under President Obama, an investigation into deceptive for-profit colleges was put in place where thousands of students were approved for loan forgiveness.

