Student Loan Debt Continues to Increase

The number of college graduates struggling to pay back their student loans is going up. A new report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the percentage of people owing $20,000 or more doubled from 2002 to 2014.

Even more staggering, researchers found the share of borrowers entering repayment with $50,000 or more in debt tripled during the same period.

Analysis say these figures are surprising, especially given stagnant wage growth in recent years. Borrowers leaving college now are making essentially the same amount as those 10 or 15 years ago. However, they are in more debt which makes it difficult to pay back the loans.

