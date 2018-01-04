Home Kentucky Henderson Student Indicted after Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up School January 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson County student is indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot up his school. In October, School Resource Officer Gipson said 18-year-old Cameron Davis told some students that he was going to shoot up the school.

Authorities say he made the statement to a group of students at Henderson County High School.

Davis told the resource officer it was a joke. He told police he said he was going to “shoot up the school tomorrow”. He told them he was trying to be the center of attention and needed to learn not to joke so much.

Davis was charged with terroristic threatening. On January 2nd, Davis was indicted on charges of terroristic threatening.

Police say the safety of all Henderson County students and staff is a priority for the school system and HPD. Any threats made will be investigated immediately and thoroughly.

