Indiana Student Found Dead in Purdue Dorm Room Identified January 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana

Authorities have identified the student found dead in his dorm room at Purdue University. 21-year-old Eric Meyer of Carmel, Indiana was found unresponsive in his room during a fire drill at Hillenbrand Hall on Purdue’s Lafayette campus.

His door was locked and when firefighters got inside, they found Meyer unresponsive. They believed he was passed out, but when paramedics arrived, they discovered he had died.

Meyer’s cause of death is pending the final autopsy and toxicology reports, which could take up to a month. The Tippecanoe County coroner says they do not suspect foul play.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor.



