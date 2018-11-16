Home Indiana Student Food Drive Aims to Help Those in Need November 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Students from Resurrection School in Evansville have been fighting in the war on hunger this week.

Students have been collecting canned goods and other donations for the Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

There’s even a little competition between the classes to see which can bring in the most food and care items.

Friday those donations were counted and dropped off at the pantry. The students say they’re happy to help others in need.

Student Maddy Ashbrook says, “Just knowing that I can help someone that’s not privileged makes me feel really good inside because some people don’t have the opportunity to eat or that don’t have enough money to buy food so it makes me feel really good.”

Two pick up trucks and a trailer were filled with the donations for the pantry.

