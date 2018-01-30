Home Kentucky Henderson Student Faces Charges In Connection To Threats Made Toward HCHS January 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A student is facing charges in connection to threats made toward Henderson County High School. On January 26th, police say a message was circulating around HCHS that stated, “MARSHALL COUNTY 2.0 MONDAY GREEN IS THE SAFE COLOR”.

Henderson Police began an investigation and there were extra officers and supervisors were at HCHS for the pep rally that day.

On Monday, a juvenile was taken into custody in connection to the threats. The juvenile faces terroristic threatening charges.

HPD also put extra officers at the school on Monday.

