Student Brings Air Soft Gun To Washington, Indiana School
Police in Washington, Indiana were called out to the high school after reports of a student with a gun. Our media partners at the Washington Times Herald reports authorities were called to the school on Thursday morning around 7:45.
Officers say they quickly discovered an air soft pistol in a student’s locker. The freshman was taken out of school without incident.
Authorities aren’t sure why the 14-year-old brought the gun, but they are investigating this incident.