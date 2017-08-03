44News | Evansville, IN

Student Brings Air Soft Gun To Washington, Indiana School

August 3rd, 2017 Indiana

Police in Washington, Indiana were called out to the high school after reports of a student with a gun. Our media partners at the Washington Times Herald reports authorities were called to the school on Thursday morning around 7:45.

Officers say they quickly discovered an air soft pistol in a student’s locker. The freshman was taken out of school without incident.

Authorities aren’t sure why the 14-year-old brought the gun, but they are investigating this incident.

