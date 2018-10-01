44News | Evansville, IN

Student Arrested on Weapon Charges at Football Game

October 1st, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Henderson police have arrested an individual after finding weapons in their backpack at a high school football game.

18-year-old Jordan Sizemore was arrested by police on September 28th after officers working the game were told that a male had a knife in his possession. School Staff located and detained Sizemore.  They searched his backpack and found two knives, a BB gun that looked like a handgun, BB’s, and three air cartridges.

Sizemore was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

He is being held in Henderson County Detention Center.

 

 

