Student Arrested For Online School Threats

A 13-year-old North Junior High School student is arrested after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says she posted threatening messages on Snapchat.

The investigation started Monday after staff was told about the Snapchat post circulating among the students. Authorities say the student who alerted a teacher to the post was later revealed to be the source of the threat.

Detectives say the student admitted to creating the post. She’s been taken to the Youth Care Center and will appear in court Wednesday.

She’s facing charges of intimidation and disorderly conduct.

The Evansville Police Department will file additional charges later Wednesday morning.

