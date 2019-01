A student at Hopkins County Central High School is arrested after bringing a Juul to school. According to the school, Micah Burns, 18, brought a Juul to school which is against school policy.

Once confronted, he became disruptive and agitated, pushing furniture and other items throughout the school.

A school resource officer showed up to diffuse the situation, Burns was taken into custody and released on January 18th.

He is expected in court Monday, January 28th.

