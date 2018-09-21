Home Indiana Student Alleging Sexual Assault Files Lawsuit Against Purdue September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An undergraduate student at Purdue University has filed a lawsuit against the school alleging a tenured professor sexually assaulted her.

In the lawsuit, the student says the school didn’t do enough to protect her.

According to the student, Lance Duerfarhrd told her she didn’t have to worry about her performance in class if she complied with his sexual demands.

The lawsuit alleges that the student, worried about her grade in class, went to Duerfarhrd’s office to speak with him. The student says he then made sexually explicit comments to her and then sexually assaulted her. The student also alleges Duerfarhrd took her phone and deleted incriminating messages.

Officials with Purdue say they haven’t received any notice of the lawsuit, and issued the following statement:

Purdue has not yet received the complaint announced by the California law firm’s press release, but we are well familiar with the underlying matter. Upon receiving notice of the allegations, the university acted swiftly and decisively. In fact, it would be difficult to find a more clear example of Purdue’s intolerance of this type of misconduct.

Duerfarhrd was placed on leave after the complaint arose and was ordered to have no contact students.

Following an investigation of the incident, Duerfarhrd resigned under threat of termination.

